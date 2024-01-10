FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Down 0.9 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.89.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

