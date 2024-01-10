FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

FutureFuel Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE FF opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 206,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 201,528 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 33.1% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

