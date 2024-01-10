FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
FutureFuel Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE FF opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.
Institutional Trading of FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
