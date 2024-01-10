FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.10 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.