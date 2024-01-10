FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.