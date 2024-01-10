Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) vs. LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Garden Stage and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 6 5 0 2.45

LPL Financial has a consensus target price of $249.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given LPL Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 11.99% 60.49% 13.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Garden Stage and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.8% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garden Stage and LPL Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial $8.60 billion 2.05 $845.70 million $14.75 15.79

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

