Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.