GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

