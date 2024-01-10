Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 196.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 1,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

