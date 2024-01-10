GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) versus Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Critical Comparison

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and GeoVax Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $3.21 million 11.86 -$5.01 million ($2.28) -0.29 GeoVax Labs $81,526.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Homology Medicines.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 2 0 2.67 GeoVax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Homology Medicines and GeoVax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,342.67%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -4,779.31% -97.60% -71.29% GeoVax Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Homology Medicines beats GeoVax Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to precisely target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, blood-brain-barrier, bone marrow, cardiac and skeletal muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II, as well as HMI-104 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is also developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; GEO-EM01 for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.