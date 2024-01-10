Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Financial Comparison

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gladstone Land pays out -193.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gladstone Land and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97% American Homes 4 Rent 24.51% 5.36% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 8 0 2.57

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.53%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 5.67 $4.71 million ($0.29) -48.69 American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.74 $273.14 million $1.04 34.59

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Gladstone Land on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.