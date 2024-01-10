Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global Water Resources worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

GWRS stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $299.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Water Resources

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

