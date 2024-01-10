Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) Financial Survey

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT – Get Free Report) and KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 0 0 4 0 3.00

KE has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 64.03%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KE $74.32 billion 0.25 -$200.96 million $0.65 22.86

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Gate Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A KE 7.54% 9.37% 5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of KE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KE beats Golden Gate Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company provides Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; SaaS Systems; owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; owns Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

