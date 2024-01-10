Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.39

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 315018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

