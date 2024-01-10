Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after buying an additional 1,385,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

