Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.