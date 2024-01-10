Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.