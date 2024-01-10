Gratus Capital LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

