Gratus Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

