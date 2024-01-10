Gratus Capital LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

