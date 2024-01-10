Gratus Capital LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $625.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $593.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

