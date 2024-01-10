Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 605.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

GSST stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

