Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

