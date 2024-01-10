Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

UPS opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

