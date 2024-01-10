Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.76 and a 200-day moving average of $395.30. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

