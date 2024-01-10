Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

