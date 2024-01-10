Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

