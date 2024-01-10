Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

