Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

ITW opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

