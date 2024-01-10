Graypoint LLC Buys 3,258 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

