Graypoint LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

