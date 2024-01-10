Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,179.32 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3,079.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

