Graypoint LLC Purchases 6,811 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.37. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.