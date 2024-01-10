Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

