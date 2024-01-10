Graypoint LLC Sells 276 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

