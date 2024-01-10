Graypoint LLC Sells 774 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

