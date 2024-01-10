Graypoint LLC Sells 81 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.92.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

