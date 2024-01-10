Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.02.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

