Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.36 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

