Head-To-Head Analysis: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.66 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.55 SHF $9.48 million 7.08 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.59

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than SHF.

Summary

SHF beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

