Head to Head Analysis: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -607.27% -198.70% -154.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.43 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.61 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 18.43 -$11.86 million ($0.65) -2.31

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.