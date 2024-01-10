Head to Head Contrast: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.05 billion 6.49 $2.64 billion $3.73 22.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 25.89

This table compares Southern Copper and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Southern Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 27.66% 35.91% 16.83% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 3 0 0 1.43 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Southern Copper currently has a consensus price target of $63.94, indicating a potential downside of 24.15%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Southern Copper.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 493,117 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru and Mexico; 239,077 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 30,568 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

