Head-To-Head Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enovis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -4.51% 3.70% 2.93% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enovis and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $71.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

98.5% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jin Medical International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and Jin Medical International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.56 billion 2.02 -$13.29 million ($1.37) -42.31 Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis.

Summary

Enovis beats Jin Medical International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.