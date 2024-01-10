Head-To-Head Survey: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) versus Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 3.37% 2.57% 0.37% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hang Seng Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Hang Seng Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 3.07 -$2.15 million $0.09 62.01 Hang Seng Bank $6.11 billion 3.45 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Hang Seng Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, Taiwan, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

