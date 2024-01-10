Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $81.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,870 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.72838 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07750573 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $80,241,443.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

