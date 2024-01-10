Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

