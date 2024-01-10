Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.98, but opened at $119.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $118.44, with a volume of 92,767 shares.

The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $460,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

