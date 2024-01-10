Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 281,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 873,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.