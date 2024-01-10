Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $33.84 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $24,632,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

