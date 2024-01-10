Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HRTX opened at $2.26 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,169,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

