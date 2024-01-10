Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.